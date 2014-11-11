WASHINGTON Nov 11 U.S. software and technology
trade groups on Tuesday cheered a breakthrough in talks to
eliminate duties on information technology products, saying a
global IT trade deal would create jobs, boost U.S. exports and
help consumers.
China and the United States agreed to seek ways to cut global
tariffs on medical equipment, GPS devices, video game consoles
and other products, which U.S. officials said should pave the
way for a swift conclusion of the Information Technology
Agreement (ITA) later this year.
Trade group BSA / The Software Alliance said updating the
current pact, which dates to 1997, would accelerate trade in the
digital economy by bringing new products under the scope of the
deal.
"Updating the ITA to better account for these advances will
remove tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of
additional goods," BSA CEO Victoria Espinel said by email in
response to a query.
The software industry, which employs about 2.5 million U.S.
workers and supports millions of other jobs, would have new
export opportunities under an expanded IT pact, the Software &
Information Industry Association said.
"As tariffs on these products come down, it increases the
global market for the software that underpins so many tangible
goods in the modern economy," Carl Schonander, senior director
of international public policy at the association, responded by
email to a query.
Among the likely winners would be U.S. makers of
semiconductors, medical products such as MRI and CT machines,
and software and video game developers, said Stephen Ezell,
senior analyst at the Information Technology & Innovation
Foundation think tank.
"It's a win-win trade agreement that will benefit
information and communications technology manufacturers and
services firms across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, while also
benefiting all consumers globally and raising global GDP by as
much as $190 billion annually," he said by email.
The move was also welcomed by network equipment maker Cisco
Systems, the Telecommunications Industry Association
and U.S. Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, a Democrat, and Orrin
Hatch of Utah, a Republican, the most senior members of the
Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade.
"Expansion of the Information Technology Agreement would be
a big win for American manufacturers," Hatch said in an emailed
statement.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros
Krasny and Jonathan Oatis)