BEIJING Oct 22 Countries at an Asia-Pacific
summit in Beijing pledged to pursue "flexible" fiscal policies
to support the world economy and job creation, their finance
ministers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Noting that current tepid global economic growth was not
creating enough jobs around the world, the 21-member
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc said they would
advance structural reforms to unleash new sources of growth.
"As the global economy still faces persistent weakness in
demand, growth is uneven and remain below the pace necessary to
generate needed jobs and downside risks have risen," the
statement said.
"We will continue to implement our fiscal policies flexibly,
taking into account near-term economic conditions, so as to
support economic growth and job creation, while ensuring fiscal
sustainability," it said.
APEC, which includes the United States, Japan, South Korea,
Indonesia and Canada, groups countries which account for 40
percent of the world's population, 54 percent of its economic
output and 44 percent of trade.
U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin said in a
separate statement that economic recovery in the United States
had continued to strengthen and it was important for economies
with the "space to do so" to take policy steps to boost demand.
"While there is still more work to do, the United States'
comprehensive response to the economic crisis has laid the
foundation for strong growth," Raskin said.
Wednesday's APEC finance ministers' meeting also reiterated
a commitment to move towards market-determined exchange rates
that are more flexible, reflect underlying fundamentals, and
avoid persistent misalignment.
The APEC meeting came a day after data showed China's
economy, the world's second largest, grew at its slowest rate in
the third quarter since the 2008/09 global financial crisis,
adding to worries that it was weighing on global growth.
