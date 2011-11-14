(Adds comment)
HONOLULU Nov 14 China will play by the
rules of international agreements that it has been party to
negotiating, a Chinese official said on Sunday.
His remarks were a clear rebuttal to U.S. President Barack
Obama who earlier said that China must act like a "grown up" and
play by the rules of the international community in economic
affairs.
"First we have to know whose rules we are talking about,"
said Pang Sen, a deputy director-general at China's Foreign
Ministry.
"If the rules are made collectively through agreement and
China is a part of it, then China will abide by them. If rules
are decided by one or even several countries, China does not
have the obligation to abide by that," Pang said at a news
conference after the APEC summit in Honolulu.
The United States frequently criticizes China for blocking
fair access to its markets, for keeping its currency
artificially undervalued and stealing intellectual property.
Pang also said that China would "earnestly study" the Trans
Pacific Partnership trade negotiations, which Canada, Japan and
Mexico have asked to join giving a major boost to the U.S.-led
initiative.
He noted that APEC's stance last year was to support all
paths toward deepening economic cooperation among the
Asia-Pacific countries, including trade agreements in which
China is involved.
"At this meeting, Japan has announced that it will join the
negotiations and some of the member economies welcome that. Some
other economies have expressed interest in joining the TPP
negotiations. China will earnestly study this issue," he said.
The U.S.-led TPP talks include nine countries -- Australia,
New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, Chile, Peru, Malaysia, Brunei.
It wants to reach a landmark deal that pushes forward market
opening measures beyond those already agreed in international
accords, whereas China has said it prefers to negotiate accords
that meet World Trade Organization standards.