* U.S. president turns up heat on Beijing at APEC
summit
* Summit leaders voice resolve for trade liberalization
* Euro zone woes add to "uncertainty" in global outlook
(Recasts, adds Obama quotes)
By Matt Spetalnick and Doug Palmer
HONOLULU, Nov 13 President Barack Obama told
China on Sunday that the United States was fed up with its trade
and currency practices, as he turned up the heat on America's
biggest economic rival at an Asia Pacific summit.
"Enough's enough," Obama said bluntly at a closing news
conference at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
meeting where he scored a significant breakthrough in his push
to create a pan-Pacific free trade zone.
Using some of his toughest language yet against China, Obama
-- a day after face-to-face talks with President Hu Jintao --
demanded that China stop "gaming" the international economic
system and create a level playing field for U.S. and other
foreign businesses.
"We're going to continue to be firm that China operate by
the same rules as everyone else," Obama said. "We don't want
them taking advantage of the United States."
There was no immediate response from China, which has in the
past shrugged off U.S. demands that it allow its currency to
float freely and take steps to reduce its huge trade surplus.
And it was unclear how much of Obama's tough rhetoric was,
at least in part, political posturing aimed at economically
weary U.S. voters who will decide next November whether to give
him a second term.
Obama insisted that China must let its currency rise faster
in value, saying it was being kept artificially low and was thus
hurting American companies and jobs. He said China, which often
presents itself as a developing country, is now "grown up" and
should act that way in global economic affairs.
Obama's remarks came as Asia-Pacific leaders sought to
present a unified front, with a pledge to bolster their
economies and lower trade barriers in an effort to shield
against the fallout from Europe's debt crisis.
The 21 members of APEC -- which accounts for more than half
of the world's economic output -- said they had agreed on ways
to counter "significant downside risks" to the world economy.
That followed an appeal by Obama, seeking to reassert U.S.
leadership to counter China's expanding influence around the
Pacific Rim, for a commitment to expand trade opportunities as
an antidote to Europe's fiscal woes.
It is a "time of uncertainty" for the global economy, the
summit's final communique said, with growth and job creation
weakened not only by the euro zone crisis but by natural
disasters like Japan's devastating earthquake and tsunami.
"We recognize that further trade liberalization is essential
to achieving a sustainable global recovery in the aftermath of
the global recession of 2008-2009," the leaders said after talks
in Honolulu.
The communique expressed a firm resolve "to support the
strong, sustained and balanced growth of the regional and global
economy" -- a clear reference to U.S. concerns about a huge
trade deficit with China's export-driven economy.
In another bow to U.S. pressure, APEC committed, albeit in
somewhat vague terms, to reducing tariffs on environmental goods
and services, even though China had resisted the idea. APEC also
committed to support clean energy.
Differences persist over currencies and trade -- a point
hammered home by U.S.-China tensions at the summit -- and the
question remains how far leaders will be able to go in turning
promises into action when they return home.
Many, Obama included, will face resistance to opening
markets further to foreign competition.
(Reporting by Reuters APEC team; Additional reporting by Chris
Buckley and Judy Hua in BEIJING; Writing by Matt Spetalnick and
Emily Kaiser; Editing by John O'Callaghan)