HONOLULU Nov 13 The euro zone crisis risks
sweeping the world economy into a downward spiral and APEC
countries need to urgently implement policies to protect their
economies, the International Monetary chief said on Sunday.
"Without a solution to the Euro Zone crisis, the world
economy could be swept into a downward spiral of collapsing
confidence, weaker growth, and fewer jobs. This would affect
all nations and so we all have a stake in resolving that
crisis," Lagarde said in a news release.
She made the remarks after discussions with APEC leaders
from 21 Pacific rim countries holding their annual summit in
Hawaii.
Lagarde urged the advanced countries to adopt strong fiscal
consolidation plans, and emerging economies to adopt structural
reforms that will promote domestic demand, including currency
revaluation where necessary.