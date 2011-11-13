HONOLULU Nov 12 U.S. President Barack Obama pressed Chinese President Hu Jintao to allow its currency to rise and on the need for a rebalancing in the global economy during their meeting on Saturday, senior White House officials said.

Obama also cautioned Hu that Americans were becoming impatient over U.S.-China economic ties, said the officials. (Reporting by Caren Bohan; Editing by Peter Cooney)