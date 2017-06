Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard (C) smiles upon her arrival at the airport of Vladivostok September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alexey Kudenko/RIA Novosti/www.apec2012.ru/Handout

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard will miss an Asian-Pacific summit in the Russian city of Vladivostok because of the death of her father, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"At the beginning I would like to express my condolences to the Australian prime minister. Her father has passed away. This is why Australia will be represented by the trade minister," Putin told the opening session of the summit.

Trade Minister Craig Emerson was already attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Australian officials were not immediately available for further comment.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Timothy Heritage)