MANILA Nov 17 Jollibee Foods Corp of
the Philippines still has an appetite to acquire fast-food
chains in the United States or China to expand its footprint in
the world's top two economies, its chairman told Reuters on
Tuesday.
"We felt we still have room for a few (acquisitions). We are
still on the lookout, probably in the U.S. or China," Jollibee
Chairman Tony Tan Caktiong said, speaking on the sidelines of a
business conference alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation summit of heads of state in Manila.
Jollibee, which outsells McDonalds Corp and Yum
Brands Inc's KFC restaurants in the Southeast Asian
nation, last month acquired 40 percent of U.S.-based chain
Smashburger for $99 million. (bit.ly/1NYiACP)
