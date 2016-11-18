Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (R), wearing traditional Yampara clothes, and Bolivia's Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca react at the Alcantari airport in Sucre, Bolivia, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/APG Agency

LIMA Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski warned of emerging protectionism in a speech opening the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Friday, noting that history had shown the dangers of failing to promote free trade.

Leaders in the 21-nation economic bloc including the United States, Russia and China were seeking to salvage hopes for regional trade, as prospects of a Donald Trump presidency in the U.S. sounded a possible death knell for the U.S-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Mitra Taj, Editing by Franklin Paul)