MANILA Nov 18 U.S. President Barack Obama took
time off at an Asia-Pacific summit on Wednesday for an unusual
task - putting questions to Chinese internet billionaire Jack Ma
and a young Filipina entrepreneur on government-business ties in
a panel discussion.
Obama joked comfortably with the eccentric founder and
executive chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which
is looking to make inroads into foreign markets, including the
United States.
During the discussion on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Manila, the U.S. president
probed Ma on how he thought government and established
businesses could help young entrepreneurs.
"Government is simple - just reduce the tax, or no tax, for
these guys," Ma responded, to a wave of laughter and applause
from the audience of business executives.
"You got a lot of cheers from your fellow CEOs," Obama
quipped in response.
Ma's remarks come as Alibaba works to invest heavily in
ventures abroad. Executives have said its push beyond the China
market is a top priority, as the company works to maintain its
rapid growth even as the prospect of e-commerce saturation at
home looms large.
Alibaba has said some of its larger overseas markets include
Brazil and Russia.
Obama also praised the relatively unknown Filipina
entrepreneur, Aisa Mijeno, a professor of engineering who
invented a lamp powered by salt water. He suggested that Ma
should invest in the company of his fellow panellist after she
said she was looking for funding to mass-produce the lamps.
"I'm just saying," Obama said, throwing Ma a suggestive
look. "Serving as a matchmaker here, a little bit."
Ma smiled in response. He said Alibaba had been putting 0.3
percent of the company's total revenue for the past six years
towards encouraging young people to find solutions to climate
change and other environmental issues.
Ma added that he thought it was a "fantastic idea" to invest
in clean technology, referring to a recent conversation in which
Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates broached the
idea.
Agreement on climate change is one of the bright spots in
Washington's troubled relationship with Beijing, which has been
shaken recently by a row over China's increasingly assertive
posture in the South China Sea.
Leaders of the two countries agreed in September to a common
vision for a global climate change agreement, including steps to
deliver on earlier pledges to slash greenhouse gas emissions.
