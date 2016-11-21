Rouhani leads Iran presidential race - interior ministry official
DUBAI/BEIRUT President Hassan Rouhani is leading the vote count in Iran's presidential election, interior ministry official Ali Asghar Ahmadi told reporters on Saturday.
LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday said that people should take a "wait-and-see" approach on President-elect Donald Trump as the real estate mogul works to assemble his choices for senior administration posts.
Obama said he could not guarantee Trump would not pursue the policy positions he took during the campaign, but said the realities of the White House would force him to adjust how he approaches many issues.
WASHINGTON Two Chinese SU-30 aircraft carried out what the U.S. military described as an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. aircraft designed to detect radiation while it was flying in international air space over the East China Sea.