LIMA U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday said that people should take a "wait-and-see" approach on President-elect Donald Trump as the real estate mogul works to assemble his choices for senior administration posts.

Obama said he could not guarantee Trump would not pursue the policy positions he took during the campaign, but said the realities of the White House would force him to adjust how he approaches many issues.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason in Lima and Dustin Volz in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)