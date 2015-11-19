Protesters scuffle with riot police as they march towards the venues of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the capital city of Manila, Philippines November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MANILA Philippine police used water canon to prevent hundreds of left-wing demonstrators from disrupting an Asia-Pacific summit on Thursday, as leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama were gathering for the group photograph that is customary at the annual meeting.

The protesters, from the local Bayan (Nation) group, were kept about a kilometre (a half mile) from the Philippine International Convention Centre where the leaders, also including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were arriving for the summit's morning session.

"We are not for sale," the protesters chanted as water sprays from two firetrucks were rained on them. "Junk APEC".

There no immediate reports of injuries.

(Reporting by Pedro Uchi and Manuel Mogato; Editing by Michael Perry; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)