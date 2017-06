VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Friday that the world has yet to overcome its economic crisis, with recoverey held back by high debts and volatility on financial markets.

"The accumulation of contradictions has not gone away," Putin told international businessmen gathered in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok ahead of a summit of leaders of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Cooperation in Russia's eastern port of Vladivostok.