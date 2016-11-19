LIMA Countries that signed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact have said at the APEC summit in Lima they could focus on the China-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)if TPP does not move forward, United States Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Friday.

The perception that the United States is pulling back on free trade is creating a void China is willing to fill, Froman said in a briefing with reporters. He said partners in the region have told him they want U.S. leadership on trade but could also consider a pact based on TPP without the United States.

