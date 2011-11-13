HONOLULU Nov 13 Japan has denied a White
House statement that Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told
U.S. President Barack Obama he would put all goods and services
on the negotiating table for trade liberalisation.
The White House stood by its statement, issued on Saturday,
despite Japan's denial.
The discrepancy comes after Noda held talks with Obama at a
meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders in Hawaii and notified the
president of his decision to seek to join talks on a U.S.-led
free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
"It is not true that Prime Minister Noda made such a comment
in the summit meeting. We pointed out to the U.S. side that the
statement in question is not true and asked for explanation," a
Japanese government statement said.
"It has been confirmed that it is the U.S. side's
interpretation based on the basic policy and explanation that
the Japanese side has in the past announced or made, and that no
such remark has been made (in the summit meeting)."
Asked about the contradiction, Michael Froman, senior White
House adviser on international economics, defended the
statement.
"I would stand by the statement that we issued earlier, that
they discussed the comprehensiveness of TPP, the various issues
that will have to be resolved between the two countries, and the
consultation process that is the first step in that direction,"
he said.
When Noda declared Japan's readiness to join TPP talks on
Friday in Tokyo, he said he was determined to protect the
"world's renowned Japanese medical system, its traditional
culture and beautiful farming villages".
The TPP would in principle eliminate all tariffs within
member nations. Its rule-making talks have already been joined
by the United States and eight other Asia-Pacific countries.
Noda holds high hopes that joining the free trade agreement
would help Japan harness dynamic growth in the region and put
vigour back into its economy.
But Japanese farming groups say TPP participation would be
the death knell for Japan's agricultural sector, which has long
been protected by high tariffs on farm products imports.
Farming lobbies are joined by the Japan Medical Association,
a politically powerful group of doctors that is concerned that
opening up the country to foreign competition could make the
medical sector more profit-oriented and curb access to medical
services for the poor.
