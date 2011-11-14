(Repeats with no change to text)
By Emily Kaiser, Asia Economics Correspondent
HONOLULU, Nov 13 The head of Boeing chose his
words carefully as he explained to U.S. President Barack Obama
the "dilemma" that Corporate America faces in trying to do
business in China.
"We see a world where our interests lay in both competing
with China ... and also engaging with China for access to its
market," Jim McNerney, Boeing Co's (BA.N) chief executive
officer, said on Saturday as he interviewed Obama at the APEC
business leaders' summit.
"How would you assess the U.S.-China relationship when
voices now on both the left and the right are calling for a
harder line from your administration?"
Obama did not miss a beat, providing a perfectly bland
response that there can be "friendly and constructive
competition" between the world's two biggest economies.
But Obama clearly took Corporate America's concerns into
consideration when he met privately with Chinese President Hu
Jintao on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation forum on Saturday.
"He made it very clear that the American people and the
American business community were growing increasingly impatient
and frustrated with the state of change in China's economic
policy and the evolution of the U.S.-China economic
relationship," said Michael Froman, a senior White House
adviser on international economic affairs.
A day after his tete-a-tete with Hu, Obama laid on another
layer of criticism before a bank of television cameras. He said
the relationship was "off kilter" and China was too "grown up"
now to flout international rules.
Obama's aides have said the president reserves his
strongest language on China for closed-door meetings, so it was
unusual to hear such sharp words made public. Rebuking Beijing
publicly can backfire because Chinese officials are loathe to
give the impression they are bowing to U.S. pressure.
The tougher U.S. tone is all talk for now. But if American
companies conclude the cost of doing business in China
outweighs the benefits, it could herald a fracturing in the
world's most important international relationship.
China's undervalued currency and lax protection of
intellectual property top the list of business complaints.
Obama regularly raises those issues.
On the other side of the equation are China's estimated 300
million middle-class consumers, a population almost as large as
the entire United States and a potential gold mine for U.S.
businesses looking for faster growth.
Judging from comments by executives this week, many still
see more opportunities than obstacles in China. In a poll of
executives prepared for the APEC summit, more than 40 percent
said their single greatest growth opportunity comes from the
rise of spending power in Asia, particularly China.
But Obama made it clear he is hearing complaints from
executives over difficulties in gaining fair access to China's
markets and protecting intellectual property. It appears that
Corporate America's patience with Beijing is wearing thin.
"U.S. businesses are increasingly pessimistic about their
trajectory in China and as a result the Obama administration
has more support behind openly criticizing China's trade
policies," said Nick Consonery, an Asia analyst with political
risk consultants Eurasia Group in Washington.
PLAZA ACCORD 2.0
It was businesses that lobbied hard for the United States
to get tougher with Japan in 1985, accusing Tokyo of keeping
the yen artificially low to assist its exporters and putting
American companies at a competitive disadvantage.
The result was the Plaza Accord in which Japan agreed to
allow the yen to appreciate more rapidly.
Some in Beijing believe the United States is angling for
Plaza Accord 2.0, this time aimed at the Chinese yuan. They
blame the 1985 deal for sowing the seeds of Japan's lost decade
of economic growth and fear the United States wants China to
suffer a similar fate.
When the U.S. Senate passed legislation designed to press
China to let its currency rise more rapidly, Chinese officials
warned it could trigger a "trade war" if it became law.
But there is no indication the United States is considering
anything like a Chinese Plaza Accord.
Back in 1985, heavy equipment maker Caterpillar was among
the most active in lobbying Washington to get tougher with
Japan. Now, its executives are pushing for diplomacy.
"The worst thing we can do is encourage a process that may
result in some sort of trade friction or a trade war in the two
largest economies in the world," Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N)
President Rich Lavin said.