BRIEF-Nablus Surgical Center Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit after tax JOD 55,988 versus JOD 151,353 year ago
April 8 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says preliminary q1 net profit up 465.9 percent y/y at 129.3 million yuan ($20.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/huv38v
($1 = 6.2123 Chinese Yuan)
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals