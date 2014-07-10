BRIEF-Healios says exercise of options
* Says 10,000 units of its 10th series options were exercised to 1 million shares of its common stock from April 1 to April 28
July 10 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects h1 net profit up 167-174 percent y/y at 216-222 million yuan ($34.83-$35.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1na9y39
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2023 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 28 DOUBLE BOND PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL):