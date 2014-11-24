BRIEF-Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
Nov 24 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 49 percent stake in medicine retailer for 225.4 million yuan (36.70 million US dollar) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FiyFN3Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1412 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Xoma presents positive data from PTH1R monoclonal antibody program
April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower demand for its pharmaceutical products.