BRIEF-Singapore Medical Group enters agreement with Wong Seng Weng
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wong Seng Weng
June 11 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue 86.78 million shares at 4.84 yuan ($0.78) per share
* Singapore Medical Group acquires earnings accretive paediatric clinics for s$25.3 million