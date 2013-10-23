UAE's Aster DM Healthcare agrees $295 mln loan with Axis Bank
DUBAI, April 11 United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare has agreed a $295 million credit facility with India's Axis Bank, the healthcare company said in a statement.
Oct 23 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to place 66 million A-shares, raising 420 million yuan ($68.93 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyw93v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0935 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 11 Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma Co Ltd : * Says Zhao Gang resigned as general manager of the compamny Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ei1TEK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)