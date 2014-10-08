BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
Oct 8 Apetit Oyj
* Profitability programme for Food Business's fish products group goes forward
* Says profitability improvement measures are to be carried out in stages by end of 2015. Aim is to lower annual operating expenses by about 3 million euros
* Says co-determination negotiations affecting personnel in Finland will be commenced for financial and production-related reasons and in order to reorganise operations
* Says negotiations will affect 121 blue-collar and white-collar positions in fish products group's business locations in Kuopio, Helsinki, Kustavi and Turku
* Says changes are estimated to reduce product group's personnel need by 10-20 person-workyears Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.