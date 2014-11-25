Nov 25 Apetit Oyj :
* Says closure of the Kustavi and Turku production units
will lead to termination of employment for 12 people at Kustavi
and 3 at Turku
* Says concentration of operations at Kuopio and Helsinki
will mean an additional 7 new positions in these locations
* Says most of programme measures are focused on years
2014-2015, and they are expected to improve profitability
gradually as of 2015
* Says aim of programmes is to achieve a reduction of 4.5
million euros in annual expenses
