Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
Aug 19 Apetit Oyj : * The arbitral tribunal has dismissed the claims filed by Apetit Plc against
Nordic Sugar and Nordic Sugar's counter-claim in the shareholder agreement
dispute between the two companies * Arbitral tribunal also dismissed Nordic Sugar's counter-claim against it
connected to the dismissal of Sucros Ltd's managing director * Says in total, the cost impact to Apetit Plc is approximately EUR 2.4
million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, April 21 The European Commission is to propose making cars, trucks, buses and vans pay higher road toll charges the more CO2 they emit as it seeks to cut road transport's carbon footprint, two EU officials said.