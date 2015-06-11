DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum
Investments Corp. (APICORP) is in talks with banks
about a debut international bond issue this year, sources said
on Thursday, which would be the first overseas debt offering
from the kingdom in a year.
The offering, which one source said could raise up to $1
billion, would be a quasi-sovereign issue as APICORP, an energy
investment company, is owned by the governments of the
Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.
They are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Libya, Iraq, Qatar,
Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt and Syria.
The company has held talks with local and international
banks, two sources said. One said the issue would have a
lifespan of five years.
The issue would be likely to draw considerable interest from
investors, given the rarity of Saudi credits issuing outside the
kingdom.
The last dollar-denominated deal from a Saudi issue was real
estate firm Dar Al Arkan, which sold a $400 million
five-year sukuk in May 2014.
Saudi firms have increasingly looked to the local debt
market in recent years to help diversify their funding sources
away from bank loans, with ample liquidity in the domestic
market often suppressing borrowing costs to levels well below
rates for equivalent dollar-denominated bond sales.
However, some companies need dollars for specific projects,
while others are looking to tap into a different investor base
or to enhance their reputation in the international community.
APICORP didn't immediately respond to a request for
comments.
The advisors for the bond issue are expected to be finalised
as soon as this month, with the end of this year as the target
for completing the financing, according to one source aware of
the plans.
APICORP last raised $950 million through a sharia-compliant
loan in March, proceeds of which were to be used to finance
investments in regional energy projects.
A potential bond will allow the firm to take advantage of
the ultra-low borrowing costs in Europe and the United States,
and focus on potential acquisitions in the sector.
The halving of global oil prices since July last
year has roiled oil companies, forcing many to cut spending and
sell assets in order to maintain their balance sheets.
(Reporting by David French and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
Susan Fenton)