MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
DUBAI Oct 5 Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum Investments Corp (APICORP) has arranged a three-year $100 million murabaha financing facility for Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the development bank said on Wednesday.
EGPC will use the funds to purchase liquid petroleum gas from the Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company, the statement said.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with Islamic finance standards.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago