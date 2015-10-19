DUBAI Oct 19 Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP) has opened order books for what would be its debut dollar-denominated sukuk issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

The initial price guidance for the offering has been set in the area of 110 basis points over midswaps, the document showed.

The sukuk will have a five-year tenure and would be classified as a quasi-sovereign issue as APICORP, an energy investment company, is owned by the governments of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The potential deal comes after recent months saw limited bond and sukuk activity by Gulf issuers as volatile markets made investors skittish about buying into new debt, in turn making companies reluctant to come to the market.

Should APICORP succeed in selling its sukuk, it could spur other Gulf borrowers to bring offerings to the market.

The wakala-structured sukuk, in which one party acts as an agent managing assets for another, is being arranged by Emirates NBD, First Gulf Bank, Goldman Sachs, NCB Capital, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)