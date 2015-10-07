Oct 7 API Technologies Corp, a U.S.
manufacturer of one of the world's largest selections of radio
frequency equipment for defense sector applications, has revived
efforts to sell itself, according to people familiar with the
matter.
API, which has a market capitalization of $118 million, is
working with investment bank Jefferies LLC on a new sale
process, the people said this week, cautioning that a deal was
not certain. API first worked with Jefferies to explore
strategic alternatives in 2012.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
not public. API and Jefferies did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Orlando, Florida-based API makes radio frequency and
microwave systems and components for the global defense and
aerospace industry. Its customers include the governments of the
United States, Canada and Britain, as well as defense companies
such as Raytheon Co, Northrop Grumman Corp and
Boeing Co.
With a 40-percent stake in API, Vintage Capital Management
LLC, an Orlando, Florida-based investment firm, is by far the
company's largest shareholder.
Anaren Inc, an API competitor, was acquired by private
equity firm Veritas Capital in 2014 for $383 million. It outbid
Vintage Capital that also vied for Anaren.
In 2013, API sold its sensors products business to
Measurement Specialties Inc in a $51.4 million all-cash
transaction. The cash proceeds from the transaction were
earmarked to pay down API's debt, the company said at the time.
