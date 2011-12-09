* TMA met APLMA to discuss developing benchmark reference rate

* TMA deems money, FX swap mkts not liquid or deep enough

* Loan bankers agree but think base rate is needed

By Jacqueline Poh and Foster Wong

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters Basis Point) - The Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) announced on its website that it met with the Treasury Markets Association (TMA) to discuss developing a benchmark reference rate for offshore Rmb syndicated loans.

Although the TMA recognises the demand for fixing a common base rate for Dim Sum loans, the organisation believes that "the money and FX swap markets are not yet liquid and deep enough to provide a credible rate fixing in this new offshore currency".

In a published response on APLMA's website, TMA said it "needs to ensure we have an indisputable fixing when launched and we are of the view that the market in not in this position yet".

And "in order to promote transparency and path the way to develop the official reference rates in offshore Rmb, TMA will invite a few banks to post their own offer rates on TMA's website. The development of Hibor fixing on offshore Rmb is one important topic discussed in our Market Practices Committee meeting."

MARKET PLAYERS' VIEWS

However, some market players have different views.

A senior loans banker with a major foreign bank reckoned that TMA's response and the development of Dim Sum loans is a chicken-and-egg situation. "If there is a base rate, at least we know where our costs stand. And if there is no base rate created, how can the market grow in its depth?"

The banker, though, agreed that a base rate may not be representative of where the market stands, but a base rate is needed as a benchmark to gauge where banks' costs are.

"No rate can serve the purpose of a benchmark offered rate unless there is interbank market activity for offshore Rmb," a senior corporate banker with a Chinese bank said earlier in a survey on Dim Sum loans conducted by Thomson Reuters Basis Point. "The Rmb liquidity pool is already there, the key is to have sufficient corporate demand plus an active interbank market to facilitate its development."

But no base rate yet can truly reflect their funding costs in the market today, the surveyed bankers said.

"There is no rate that can truly reflect banks' funding costs of Rmb in Hong Kong when the offshore Rmb market is still at its infancy," said a local bank's head of syndications.

As a senior loans banker with a Japanese bank said, "If you look at the huge differences among three different Rmb rates offered by the three banks, you can tell Hong Kong's Rmb interbank market is still far from maturity."

"So far, only three banks in Hong Kong -- Bank of China Hong Kong, Hang Seng Bank and HSBC -- are quoting Rmb lending rates, and the differences among the three rates ranged from 0.9% to 1.3%.

"Take the three-month rate as of December 9 for example. BOCHK's is 2.2%, while HSBC's is at 1.3%, and Hang Seng's Rmb prime rate, which does not have a timeline, is at 3%."

Meanwhile, some bankers suggested a fixed rate, and many bilateral offshore Rmb loans had been structured with a fixed rate.

"A fixed rate will be a fair base rate for both lenders and borrowers when no benchmark is around," said a banker with a Chinese bank.

A banker with an international institution agreed, saying banks' choices are, in fact, dependent on the borrowers. "Historically, not all deals were using the Libor or Hibor rate back then, some were done on banks' prime rates," the banker said.

WHERE LIQUIDITY AND FX SWAP STAND

Meanwhile, a money market strategist with a European bank in Hong Kong said liquidity for Rmb trade has been drying up in the past few weeks but noted that the FX swap market is still relatively active, especially for short-tenor swaps, with trading volume at some US$5bn a day.

Rmb deposits in Hong Kong have been growing rapidly, surging fivefold to Rmb315bn as at the end of 2010 from Rmb63bn in 2009, according to Hong Kong Monetary Authority data. The city's Rmb deposits stood at Rmb618.5bn as of October this year.

The loan market has been yearning for a solely Rmb-denominated syndicated loan since the emergence of Dim Sum bonds, which stand at Rmb142bn so far this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

But the loan market has only been seeing small-sized tranches in Rmb being done on a syndicated basis such as a Rmb170m tranche in United Asia Finance Ltd's HK$480m-equivalent three-year loan completed in early November.

"They (Dim Sum loans) were all tiny tranches of clubs, or sometimes, bilateral -- not even medium-sized and not solely denominated in Rmb," said a senior banker with a local bank.

Currently, many banks are overwhelmed with Rmb fundraising requests from borrowers, and most were completed as bilateral loans.

And as more firms surface for Rmb loans, loan bankers note the importance and urgency for a commonly agreed benchmark rate.