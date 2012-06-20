WELLINGTON, June 21 - (The following statement was released
Sydney, 21 June 2012 - APN News & Media Limited [ASX, NZX: APN]
today announced it has acquired a majority stake in one of
Australia's leading eCommerce businesses. brandsExclusive, an
online shopping club which partners directly with premium brands
to offer exclusive sales to members with heavy discounts off
recommended retail prices.
Under the terms of the transaction APN has taken an 82%
equity stake for an up-front investment of $36m. An additional
payment of up to $30m is contingent on achieving earnings
targets for 2013. Taking into account the additional payment,
the total investment will represent a 7-8x 2013 EBITDA multiple.
APN Chief Executive, Brett Chenoweth said "This investment
is a significant move towards repositioning APN for growth and
will substantially ramp up our digital revenue and earnings
trajectory. We believe there is tremendous value to be unlocked
in the global shift towards eCommerce which will be a core part
of the digital media landscape in the future. I expect this will
be one of the largest digital deals in Australia this year,
emphasizing the importance which we place on having the right
digital assets."
Launched in 2009, brandsExclusive is on track to deliver $70
million of revenue this calendar year.
In excess of 1.8 million members have signed with
brandsExclusive to date. With an additional 70,000 new members
joining each month, it has been recognized as one of the fastest
growing businesses in Australia, ranking number five in the
recent BRW Fast Starters list for 2012 and receiving the
Deloitte Rising Star award in late 2011.
APN Chief Development Officer, Matt Crockett said "The
acquisition of brandsExclusive reflects our strategy of
connecting existing media assets with high growth digital
transaction businesses. brandsExclusive is one of the best
eCommerce assets in Australasia and we are delighted to bring it
into our growing digital portfolio.
"Like Grabone, our very successful group buying business,
brandsExclusive enables commercial transactions between
advertisers and an online member-based audience. Importantly for
APN, we are forging a partnership with two of Australia's best
eCommerce entrepreneurs, Daniel Jarosch and Rolf Weber, who will
retain a substantial equity holding in the business."
brandsExclusive Co-Managing Director, Daniel Jarosch said
"brandsExclusive is about to enter our next significant stage of
growth. We believe we have found a fantastic partner in APN - a
local partner who shares our bold vision and with whom we can
work with collaboratively to help shape the future of eCommerce
in Australia."
Rolf Weber the other Co-Founder of brandsExclusive added "As
we enter this thrilling new chapter, we are committed to our
consumers and our brand partners, offering the excitement and
surprise through our ongoing fashion and lifestyle events while
maintaining our superior level of service."
