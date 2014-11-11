* Suggests Australian IPOs remain strong

* Bodes well for Medibank in late November

* Private equity listings biggest year on record (Adds market cap, IPO market detail)

By Byron Kaye

SYDNEY, Nov 11 Shares in Australia's APN Outdoor Group Ltd debuted at an 8 percent premium to their issue price on Tuesday after the digital billboard company raised A$329 million ($284.16 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$2.75 at 0100 GMT, compared to their A$2.55 issue price, while the overall market fell slightly.

APN Outdoor's owner, Quadrant Private Equity, sold 78 percent of the company in the IPO, which gave the company a market capitalisation of A$425 million. On listing, its total market value grew to A$458 million.

The performance suggests appetite for Australian listings remains strong just as the country's biggest IPO of the year, that of government-owned health insurer Medibank Private IPO-MPL.AX, shores up investor support ahead of a debut later this month.

It also bodes well for another outdoor advertising company oOh! Media, whose private equity owner CHAMP Private Equity is considering exiting the business, according to media reports.

IPO activity in Australia in 2014 is headed for its biggest year by total dollar value, with private equity exits like APN Outdoor featuring strongly among new listings.

The year to June 30 was Australia's busiest for private equity IPO exits, with 12, the Australian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association Ltd said on Tuesday.

Quadrant bought APN Outdoor from APN News & Media Ltd for a total of A$244 million in two installments in 2012 and 2013, according to Australian media reports.

Joint lead managers on the listing were Morgan Stanley and UBS.

(1 US dollar = 1.1578 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)