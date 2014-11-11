SYDNEY Nov 11 Shares in Australia's APN Outdoor Group Ltd debuted at an 8 percent premium to their issue price on Tuesday after the digital billboard company raised A$329 million ($284.16 million) in an initial public offering.

The shares first traded at A$2.75 at 0100 GMT, compared to their A$2.55 issue price, while the overall market fell slightly. (1 US dollar = 1.1578 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)