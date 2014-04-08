FRANKFURT, April 8 German cooperative lender
Apobank has made substantial progress in
restructuring after poor investments brought it close to
collapse in the financial crisis, and it expects to pass a
European bank health check later this year.
"We are not afraid of the stress test," Chief Executive
Herbert Pfennig said at the bank's annual news conference on
Tuesday. He said Apobank's capital ratio stood at 16 percent at
the end of 2013.
Banks have had to increase the amount of capital they hold
to back their lending in the wake of the financial crisis when
many of them had to be rescued by taxpayers.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), the EU watchdog
coordinating bank health checks, wants banks to have a core
capital ratio of 8 percent and a ratio of above 5.5 percent
during a three-year stressed scenario.
"If we were to enter the stress test with 3 billion euros in
structured securities we would not be that relaxed," Pfennig
said. "We are glad to have put this behind us. Five years of
crisis management is enough."
Apobank, which mainly caters to doctors and pharmacists, is
one of the smallest lenders subject to the stress test with a
balance sheet total of only 35 billion euros.
In the financial crisis it struggled with 5.5 billion euros
of toxic investments, which in the meantime have been reduced to
only 200 million, Pfennig said. Apobank had received 640 million
euros in guarantees from the umbrella organisation of Germany's
cooperative banks in the crisis but did not need to use them.
A German court is due to decide in June if the former board
can be held responsible for the investment in toxic assets ahead
of the crisis.
Apobank posted a profit of 47.4 million euros in 2013,
slightly more than in the prior year.
(Reporting by Alexander Hübner; writing by Arno Schuetze;
editing by Mark Heinrich)