MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd is not currently looking at converting into equity some of the debt it will take to finance its $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Chief Financial Officer Sunam Sarkar said.
Apollo shares fell as much as 8 percent on Friday, extending their 25 percent drop on Thursday on worries about the company's debt profile after the acquisition of Cooper, a company nearly three times the Indian company's market value. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA