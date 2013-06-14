NEW DELHI, June 14 India's Apollo Tyres Ltd is not currently looking at converting into equity some of the debt it will take to finance its $2.5 billion deal to buy U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, Chief Financial Officer Sunam Sarkar said.

Apollo shares fell as much as 8 percent on Friday, extending their 25 percent drop on Thursday on worries about the company's debt profile after the acquisition of Cooper, a company nearly three times the Indian company's market value. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)