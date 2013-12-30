(Corrects paragraphs 6 and 22 to attribute the quotes to CFO
Bradley Hughes, not CEO Roy Armes)
* US tyre maker says to continue pursuing legal steps
* Says Indian tyre maker breached merger agreement
* Apollo says 'disappointed', will pursue legal remedy
By Aradhana Aravindan and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Dec 30 U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber
Co said it was terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale
to Apollo Tyres Ltd, with both sides threatening legal
action over a deal plagued by obstacles from the start.
Cooper Tire said on Monday it was walking away after being
informed by the Indian tyre maker that financing was no longer
available for a takeover that would have been India's second
biggest in the United States.
Cooper added it would pursue legal steps to protect the
company. Apollo responded by saying it was "disappointed" that
Cooper had prematurely ended the agreement, and that it would
pursue legal remedies of its own.
Those threats could continue a legal stand-off between the
two sides, whose relationship descended into acrimony soon after
Apollo agreed to buy Cooper for $35 a share in June, hoping to
transform itself into the world's seventh-largest tyre maker and
cut its dependence on domestic sales.
The dispute is likely to focus on whether either company is
liable to pay a break-up fee. Under the deal terms, Apollo would
have been liable to pay a $112.5 million fee, while Cooper could
be held responsible for break-up fee of $50 million.
"Cooper does not believe the $50 million termination fee
applies. As to the $112.5 million reverse termination fee from
Apollo, Cooper is pursuing this and other possible damages,"
Chief Financial Officer Bradley Hughes said on a conference
call.
Despite the threat of legal action, the collapse of the deal
may be welcomed by Apollo investors who had expressed concern
over the debt-funded acquisition of a company nearly three times
its stock market value at that time.
Soon after the offer was made, Apollo sought a price cut of
as much as $9 a share, citing Cooper's U.S. labour trouble and
disruption at a Chinese joint venture.
"It is a positive for Apollo," said Nishant Vass at ICICI
Direct, part of ICICI Securities, in Mumbai.
"The question remains whether there can be a penalty or some
kind of financial liability on Apollo because of any legal
recourse that Cooper wants to take."
APPEAL DISMISSED
Analysts were surprised Cooper had announced the termination
before the offer from Apollo was set to expire on Dec. 31.
The outcome itself was less of a surprise. Expectations the
deal would unravel rose after a court in Delaware in November
ruled the Indian tyre maker had not breached its obligations,
delivering a setback to Cooper's attempt to compel Apollo to
close the deal.
An appeal by Cooper was dismissed by the Delaware Supreme
Court this month. The case returned to the lower court, which
asked for an update on Jan. 10 on the status of the deal.
The two sides have been at loggerheads for months, with
Cooper accusing Apollo of suffering a case of buyer's remorse.
The Indian tyre maker has blamed Cooper for its difficulties
in securing financing for the deal, after initially lining up
funding from Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered.
At the heart of the dispute has been Apollo's failure to
reach contract agreements with Cooper's United Steelworkers
union as mandated by a U.S. arbitrator in September.
At the same time, Chengshan Group, Cooper's partner in
China, has opposed any merger with Apollo, filing a lawsuit
against the U.S. tyremaker to dissolve their joint venture.
Apollo has said these two developments were not expected at
the time of the deal, but Cooper maintains the issues are a
result of the merger and says Apollo was aware of the risks.
"While Cooper's lack of control over its largest subsidiary
and inability to meet its legal and contractual financial
reporting obligations has considerably complicated the
situation, Apollo has made exhaustive efforts to find a sensible
way forward over the last several months," the Indian tyre maker
said in its statement.
"However, Cooper has been unwilling to work constructively
to complete a transaction," it added. "Cooper's actions leave
Apollo no choice but to pursue legal remedies for Cooper's
detrimental conduct."
Meanwhile, Cooper Chief Executive Roy Armes said in his
statement that addressing the joint venture in China and
restoring normal operations was the company's top priority.
"We are open to all business paths including possible
business combinations that further our strategy," CFO Hughes
said on the call.
"Frankly though, until we address the situation at CCT
(Chengshan) and restore our regular financial reporting for
Cooper, we do not believe this is something that can be pursued
in any meaningful way."
Larry Hamermesh, a professor at Widener University School of
Law in Wilmington, Delaware said the failure to get Chengshan to
agree to the deal had been the key factor that unraveled the
deal.
"I think that's what really ultimately did the deal in. They
(Cooper) just lost control of their Chinese joint venture," he
said.
"Any purchaser who is looking at a target with significant
Chinese operations has to find ways to gather assurances that
the transition to the acquisition will be welcomed and not
boycotted."
The collapse leaves Apollo to focus on a slowing home
market, which provides two-thirds of its revenue. The tyre maker
in November said domestic sales had fallen 7 percent in July
through September.
Indian companies are looking overseas as the domestic economy
grows at its slowest in a decade, but have struggled to convince
investors after debt-fueled takeovers like Tata Steel's $13
billion purchase of Anglo-Dutch Corus in 2007 fared poorly.
Apollo shares hit a record 104 rupees on Monday and are up
over 10 percent since it first announced the deal in June.
Cooper shares were at $23.99, well below the offer price.
(Additional reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore, Swati
Pandey in Mumbai, and Tom Hals in Delaware; Editing by David
Holmes and Louise Heavens)