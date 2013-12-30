(Repeats to additional subscribers)
MUMBAI/BANGALORE Dec 30 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
said on Monday it was terminating a proposed $2.5
billion sale to Apollo Tyres Ltd, saying the Indian
tyre maker had failed to find financing for the transaction.
The termination, disclosed in a statement, marks the end of
a failed agreement plagued by obstacles from the start. The
Indian tyre maker in June agreed to buy Cooper for $35 a share,
hoping to transform itself into the world's seventh-largest tyre
maker and cut its dependence on domestic sales.
Cooper did not mention whether Apollo would pay a $112.5
million break-up fee, but said it believes the Indian tyre maker
"has breached the merger agreement," and added it would continue
to pursue "legal steps" to protect the company and its
shareholders.
Apollo was not immediately reachable for comment.
The two companies have been mired in a bitter legal
stand-off over the deal. Cooper has tried to force the Indian
company to complete the deal under the agreed terms, while
Apollo sought a price cut of as much as $9 a share, citing
Cooper's U.S. labour trouble and disruptions at a Chinese joint
venture.
"It is time to move our business forward," said Roy Armes,
Cooper Tire's chief executive in the statement.
"While the strategic rationale for a business combination
with Apollo is compelling, it is clear that the merger agreement
both companies signed on June 12 will not be consummated by
Apollo and we have been notified that financing for the
transaction is no longer available," he added.
Expectations the deal would unravel rose after a court in
Delaware in November ruled the Indian tyre maker had not
breached its obligations, delivering a setback to Cooper's
attempt to compel Apollo to close the deal.
An appeal by Cooper was dismissed by the Delaware Supreme
Court this month. The case has returned to the lower court,
which has asked for an update on Jan. 10 on the status of the
deal.
The two sides have been in an acrimonious stand-off for
months, with Cooper accusing Apollo of suffering a case of
buyer's remorse. The U.S. tyre maker has refused to accept a
lower offer from Apollo.
Meanwhile, the Indian tyre maker has blamed Cooper, saying
issues arising from the U.S. company's labour troubles in China
and the United States had made it difficult to secure financing
for the deal.
At the heart of the dispute has been Apollo's failure to
reach contract agreements with Cooper's United Steelworkers
union as mandated by a U.S. arbitrator in September.
At the same time, Chengshan Group, Cooper's partner in
China, has opposed any merger with Apollo, filing a lawsuit
against the U.S. tyremaker to dissolve their joint venture.
Apollo has said these two developments were not expected at
the time of the deal, and as a result has sought to cut the
price of the deal. Cooper maintains the issues are a result of
the merger and says Apollo was aware of the risks.
Cooper CEO Armes said addressing the joint venture in China
and restoring normal operations was the company's "top priority
in the near term," while noting its focus would also be on
growing its broader business.
"While Cooper believes Apollo has breached the merger
agreement, and we will continue to pursue the legal steps
necessary to protect the interests of our company and our
stockholders, our focus will be squarely on our business and
moving it forward," he said.
The collapse leaves Apollo to focus on a slowing home
market, which provides two-thirds of its revenue. The tyre maker
reported in November domestic sales in July-September had fallen
7 percent.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in MUMBAI and Mridhula
Raghavan in BANGALORE; Additional reporting by Swati Pandey;
Editing by Rafael Nam and Matt Driskill)