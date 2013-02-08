NEW YORK Feb 8 Apollo Global Management LLC
reported a 95 percent rise in quarterly earnings as
strong gains in private equity profits, driven by asset sales,
more than compensated for a drop in income in its credit
investment business.
The New York-based alternative asset manager said on Friday
economic net income, a measure of profitability that takes into
account the mark-to-market valuation of its assets, was $696.9
million in the fourth quarter, up from $357 million a year ago.
Cash delivered from carried interest, Apollo's slice of its
fund profits, was $562 million, up from $278 million in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
Total assets under management were $113 billion at the end
of December, compared with $110 billion at the end of September.
Apollo declared a distribution of $1.05 per share for the
fourth quarter, bringing full-year distributions to $1.94 per
share.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)