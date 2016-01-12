Jan 12 Private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC has brought in a Chicago-based private
equity fund with deep Washington connections as it tries to
finalize the acquisition of for-profit education provider Apollo
Education Group Inc, people familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
The owner of the University of Phoenix, which has grappled
for years with declining enrollments and a series of troubles
with federal and state regulators, disclosed on Monday it was
considering selling itself.
Reuters later reported that Apollo Global was in advanced
talks to buy Apollo Education, citing a person close to the
matter.
Shares of Apollo Education jumped 12 percent to $7.15 on
Tuesday.
Separately, sources told Reuters on Tuesday that New
York-based Apollo Global has partnered with Vistria Group, a
middle-market fund founded by Marty Nesbitt. He is known for
starting airport parking firm Parking Spot with U.S. billionaire
businesswoman and current U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker
as well as for his longstanding friendship with President Barack
Obama.
Vistria, a Chicago private equity firm, also includes Tony
Miller, who served as Obama's deputy secretary in the U.S.
Department of Education from 2009 to 2013.
Bringing in Vistria was a strategic decision for Apollo
Global Management, the sources said, as the buyout firm hopes to
smooth relations with government regulators once a deal is
completed that could value Apollo Education at more than $1
billion.
Representatives for Apollo Global and a spokesman for Apollo
Education declined to comment. Vistria did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The U.S. Department of Defense in October prohibited the
University of Phoenix from recruiting students on military bases
or accepting new students using military tuition assistance.
The Defense Department cited "reports of non-compliance"
with its military education program amid ongoing investigations
into its marketing and advertising by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and California Attorney General.
Apollo Education and rivals such as DeVry Education Group
Inc and ITT Educational Services have faced
tougher regulation since a series of government investigations
in 2010 revealed low graduation rates and poor job prospects for
graduates, who were also burdened with high student debt.
Stricter rules from the U.S. Education Department have also
squeezed tuition aid, a major source of revenue for for-profit
education providers.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Washington; Additional reporting
by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)