* Q4 sign-ups show smallest decline in 11 quarters

* Adjusted earnings $0.34/share vs est $0.27

* Shares rise as much as 6 pct (Adds CFO, analyst comments, details; updates shares)

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Oct 21 Apollo Education Group Inc said it expects new student enrollments at its flagship University of Phoenix to decline at a smaller rate in the coming year, offering hope that the worst is over for the beleagured U.S. for-profit education industry.

Apollo's shares rose as much as 6 percent to their highest in over a month after the company said sign-ups at the University of Phoenix showed their smallest decline in 11 quarters in the three months ended Aug. 31.

ITT Educational Services Inc said on Friday it had signed up more students than expected in the quarter ended June as it offered more scholarships.

"It does look like there are more data points that are positive but that doesn't necessarily mean it's like it was five years ago where enrollments growth is going to be double-digits," First Analysis analyst Corey Greendale told Reuters.

New enrollments for degrees at the University of Phoenix fell 5.9 percent to 38,600 in the latest quarter.

"The year-over-year rate of decline (in new enrollments) in the first quarter will not be any worse than the fourth quarter of 2014," Apollo's chief financial officer, Brian Swartz, said on a call with analysts.

"With respect to new enrollments at the University of Phoenix, we do expect improvement through the year," he said.

Prior to the latest period, Apollo's new enrollments had fallen by more than 10 percent in every quarter for the past two years as the industry came under greater regulatory scrutiny over its graduation rates and poor job placement record.

With high student debt also a big issue, education providers responded by increasing scholarships and freezing tuition fees - measures that Apollo said have started to pay off.

"We see a positive response to our scholarship programs, particularly the Phoenix scholarship reward program, which allows students to earn up to $10,000 if they remain continuously enrolled," Swartz said.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell to $709.7 million from $836.4 million a year earlier. However, net income attributable to Apollo jumped to $29.8 million, or 27 cents per share, from $21.6 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Cost cutting, which has included shutting campuses and cutting jobs, helped reduce expenses by 16 percent to $667.7 million.

Excluding items, Apollo earned 34 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 27 cents per share.

Apollo's shares were up 0.4 percent at $25.86 in late morning trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. Up to Monday's close, the stock had dropped about 6 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Rodney Joyce and Ted Kerr)