March 25 For-profit education provider Apollo Education Group Inc's revenue fell for the fifteenth straight quarter as it enrolled fewer students, and the company forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations.

Apollo's shares fell 16 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

New enrollments at Apollo's flagship University of Phoenix fell 13 percent to 28,300 students in the second quarter.

U.S. for-profit education companies are struggling with falling enrollments as increased regulatory scrutiny, high student debt loads and poor job prospects keep students away.

Stricter rules from July 1 will also put education companies at risk of losing federal aid, should a typical graduate's annual loan repayments exceed 8 percent of total earnings.

Apollo forecast revenue of $690 million-$705 million for the third quarter ending May. Analysts on average were expecting $740.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Apollo reported a net loss of $33.6 million, or 31 cents per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended Feb. 28 compared with a profit of $14.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Apollo reported a loss of 10 cents per share.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $578.6 million.

Apollo's shares were trading at $23.50 before the bell.

Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had fallen 18 percent this year, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey)