Jan 11 Private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC is in advanced talks to buy for-profit
education provider Apollo Education Group Inc for about
$1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Shares of Apollo Education, valued at about $714 million as
of Friday, rose 21 percent in extended trading on Monday after
the WSJ report.
The owner of the University of Phoenix said earlier in the
day that it was considering selling itself, after years of
declining enrolments.
The company's shares spiked as much as 17 percent in regular
trading before closing down 3 percent.
Apollo Education had been in talks with a number of private
equity firms since late last year, but Apollo Global Management
is the only one still in the running, the Journal said, citing a
person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Pom0uY)
A deal between Apollo Global Management and Apollo Education
could be reached in the next few weeks, the Journal reported.
Apollo Education and rivals such as DeVry Education Group
Inc and ITT Educational Services have faced
tougher regulation since a series of government investigations
in 2010 revealed low graduation rates and poor job prospects for
graduates, who were also burdened with high student debt.
Stricter funding rules from the U.S. Department of Education
have also squeezed federal tuition aid, which has been a major
source of revenue for the for-profit education providers.
The U.S. Department of Defense put the University of Phoenix
on probation in October, barring it from recruiting students on
military bases or using federal money to fund tuition.
The decision followed investigations by the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission and the state of California, which are ongoing.
The FTC, in July, demanded information about the
university's marketing and advertising techniques, which it said
may have been deceptive.
The California Attorney General's office issued a subpoena
in August, seeking information on recruiting of military and
National Guard personnel and the use of military logos and
emblems in marketing.
Apollo's stock, which traded as high as $7.70, lost more
than three-quarters of its value in the past 12 months. The
stock was up 8 percent at $7.10 in mid-morning trading - a far
cry from its record-high of $97.93 in 2004.
Under pressure at home, Apollo has been focusing on
expanding its international operations through Apollo Global.
Apollo, which bought Germany-based education provider Career
Partner GmbH for about $105 million in December, said on Monday
it expected Apollo Global's revenue to grow by 20 percent in
2016. The unit contributed about 15 percent of Apollo's total
revenue in 2015.
The company also reported a drop in revenue for the 18th
straight quarter as new degree enrollments at Phoenix fell 38.1
percent.
Barclays and Credit Suisse are advising Apollo while
Sullivan & Cromwell are providing legal advice.
