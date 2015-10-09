Oct 9 For-profit college operator Apollo
Education Group Inc said the U.S. Department of Defense
has placed its University of Phoenix on probation, barring the
unit from recruiting students on military bases or using federal
money to fund tuition.
Apollo's shares fell as much as 12 percent to $10.91 on the
Nasdaq on Friday.
The tuition assistance program provides educational
assistance to active duty military members.
Apollo said the university's participation in the
department's tuition-assistance program was placed on probation
partly due to the ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission and
California investigations.
In July, the FTC demanded information about the university's
marketing and advertising techniques, which may possibly have
been deceptive.
The government is considering the possibility of terminating
Phoenix's involvement in the program altogether, Apollo said on
Friday.
The university was also issued a subpoena by California
Attorney General's office in August, seeking information on
recruiting of U.S. military and California National Guard
personnel, and the use of U.S. military logos and emblems in
marketing.
No new or transfer students will receive tuition assistance
at the university on probation, said Dawn Bilodeau, head of the
DOD's department that oversees voluntary education.
Current students receiving such assistance will be able to
complete their courses already in progress and take courses
needed for their academic program, a process known as "teach
out."
"However, other than as required to complete the 'teach-out'
process for its current students, the institution will not be
authorized access to DOD installations for the purposes of
participating in any recruitment-type activities, including but
not limited to job training, and career events and fairs,"
Bilodeau said in a statement.
Last financial year, 9,282 members of the U.S. military
attended the university through the department's tuition
assistance program, she added.
The University of Phoenix represented 87 percent of Apollo's
total net revenue in 2014 and had more than 230,000 enrolled
students.
Up to Thursday's close of $12.36, the company's stock had
fallen about 64 percent his year, while the Dow Jones U.S.
Specialized Consumer Services index fell 6.4 percent.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington and Ankit Ajmera
in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)