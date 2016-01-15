Jan 15 Apollo Education Group Inc said the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) had lifted its probationary status on the University of Phoenix, which barred the company's unit from recruiting students on military bases or using federal money to fund tuition.

The for-profit college operator, which earlier this week said it was considering selling itself, said on Friday the DoD had decided to remove the probationary status based on an internal review among other actions. (bit.ly/1J7BcjF)

The University, however, will be subject to a heightened compliance review for a period of one-year following the removal of probationary status by the DoD, Apollo said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)