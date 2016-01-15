(Adds details, background)

Jan 15 For-profit college operator Apollo Education Group Inc said on Friday the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) lifted a probationary status on its unit, University of Phoenix.

The University in October was placed on probation, which barred the unit from recruiting students on military bases or using federal money to fund tuition.

Apollo Education, which earlier this week said it was considering selling itself, said on Friday the DoD decided to remove the probationary status based on an internal review. (bit.ly/1J7BcjF)

However, the University will be subject to a heightened compliance review for a period of one year following the removal of the probationary status, Apollo said in a regulatory filing.

The University's participation in the department's tuition-assistance program was placed on probation partly due to regulatory investigations, the company said in October.

The tuition assistance program provides educational assistance to active duty military members.

