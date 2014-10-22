NEW YORK Oct 22 Apollo Global Management LLC
plans to start raising between $2 billion and $3 billion
for a second natural resources private equity fund, sources
familiar with the situation said, in the latest sign that the
firm is doubling down on the U.S. shale boom.
Apollo's plans for a new fund come amid a steep fall in oil
prices, with Brent crude oil plunging 15 percent since the end
of September to a four-year low of under $83 per barrel. The
fall in oil prices could generate new opportunities for the fund
to buy assets at cheaper prices, but could also eat into
cushions that Apollo built into its earlier deals in the sector.
The timing of the fundraising is not driven by the oil price
decline, the sources said, noting that it is part of a
longer-term strategy. The firm's first resources fund, the
Apollo Natural Resources Partners, has now almost fully invested
the $1.3 billion it raised in 2012.
More than two-thirds of the money that's already been spent
from its global, multi-sector fund, the $18.4 billion Apollo
Fund VIII, has also gone into natural resources deals, the
sources said. That fund, which finished fundraising in January,
has invested about 15 percent of its capital.
A spokesman for Apollo declined to comment.
Apollo's interest in natural resources puts a spotlight on
how private equity firms, with tens of billions of dollars of
capital to invest, have been quietly funding America's shale
boom and investing aggressively in energy plays around the
world. Others such as Blackstone Group LP and Warburg
Pincus LLC have also been pouring funds into the sector through
dedicated investment vehicles and general private equity funds.
Their interest comes as private equity firms find fewer
opportunities for their traditional business of debt-fueled
acquisitions of companies. Soaring stock markets and renewed
hunger for mergers and acquisitions among corporations over the
past couple of years have made leveraged buyouts more expensive
and crowded out private equity.
As a result, these firms have been struggling to put money
to work and maintain the kind of returns that pension funds and
other institutional investors in their funds got used to over
the past decade.
The energy sector is offering alternative investment
opportunities and deal structures.
Apollo's natural resources investment strategy typically
involves backing seasoned management teams to acquire and
develop oil and gas assets, including unloved reserves being
sold by energy companies.
These deals tend to be cheaper than leveraged buyouts. They
are, though, often more complicated, which reduces competition
and allows the firm to build in cushions against oil price
declines.
Over the past three years, even when oil was trading above
$100 per barrel, Apollo did deals assuming much lower oil
prices, the sources said. It has also hedged its exposure to
lower oil prices in much of its existing portfolio, the sources
added.
In August, Apollo's co-founder and Chief Executive Leon
Black told investors that energy deals are helping Apollo invest
its Fund VIII at an average of 6 times a company's annual
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization,
versus a private equity industry average of 9.5 times for all
deals.
HIGH RETURNS
Apollo Natural Resources Partners is still a young fund by
private equity standards. But it reported a gross internal rate
of return of 20 percent as of the end of June, beating a
three-year average annual return of 16.6 percent for the S&P 500
Index. The fund's returns since then have not yet been
disclosed, and may have been hurt by the decline in energy
prices and energy company stock prices in recent weeks.
Last month, Athlon Energy Inc, an oil and gas
exploration and production company, became one of Apollo's most
profitable investments, as Canada's Encana Corp agreed
to acquire it for $5.9 billion, equivalent to 7.3 times Apollo's
investment.
Apollo helped put Athlon together from scratch in 2010 to
acquire and develop long-lived oil and natural gas properties in
the United States.
Not all energy deals have been a home run for Apollo.
Shares in EP Energy Corp, which an Apollo-led
consortium acquired for $7.15 billion in 2012, trade at 25
percent below the price of their initial public offering in
January.
Apollo has not yet sold any of its shares in EP Energy. The
deal was a big leveraged buyout, and sources said the company's
high borrowings have contributed to the shares'
underperformance.
There are also limits to how much Apollo can do in energy.
Investors expect generalist private equity funds to have
exposure across a range of sectors. Apollo itself sees energy
deals accounting for less than a third of the capital that Fund
VIII will eventually deploy, one of the sources said.
Fund VIII has a six-year investment period, and has been
seeking cheap deals in other sectors, too, such as financial
services.
Earlier this month, for example, Apollo agreed to acquire
Portuguese insurance company Tranquilidade, part of the troubled
web of businesses of the Espirito Santo family.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Paritosh
Bansal and Martin Howell)