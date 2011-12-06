* Pressure could increase on European banks to sell assets

* Firm's latest non-performing loan fund could top $2 bln (Adds detail)

By Greg Roumeliotis

Dec 6 Leon Black, whose Apollo Global Management LLC (APO.N) is on the hunt for assets of European banks in distress, said on Tuesday a disintegration of the euro zone would expand the buyout company's investment opportunities.

Despite new plans for tighter fiscal integration announced by France and Germany, euro zone central banks officials said on Tuesday a shock to the currency area could trigger its partial break-up. [ID:nL5E7N521N]

A stand-off between cash-strapped European banks and possible buyers of trillions of euros of loans, mortgages and real estate the banks are trying to off-load is putting pressure on the European Central Bank to provide more help. [ID:nL5E7MP263]

"If other things happened politically, if the euro zone were to break apart or the euro was no longer the currency, I think the opportunities would be greater than they are today -- and they are already huge," Black, a billionaire who co-founded private equity group Apollo in 1990, told the Goldman Sachs (GS.N) U.S. Financial Services Conference .

Investments in credit have been part of Apollo's drive to diversify in areas beyond buyouts and helped the company's assets under management grow to $65.1 billion as of Sept. 30, a 12.6 percent increase year-on-year. [ID:nN1E7A10H6]

Apollo has been active in European distressed debt in the last four years, it runs a $2 billion non-performing loan fund and is in the midst of raising a potentially larger one, Black said.

His team has focused on mortgages and real estate loan opportunities in England, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Portugal. Opportunities would only increase if a euro zone break-up increased pressure on European banks to deleverage and changed the supply-demand dynamic further, Black said.

"We are talking $1.5 to $2 trillion worth of assets that have to come out and on the demand side the traditional proprietary desks and a lot of the hedge fund players are not there," Black said.

"What we have been looking at is trying to buy performing or non-performing loans, most of them high up in the capital structure, and try to underwrite those at low-twenties or so returns, which to us is a pretty extraordinary risk-reward on the senior credit side," he added.

Asset sales by banks such as BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) and Natixis SA (CNAT.PA) in France have been stepped up since August, senior banking sources have said. More recently, the French banks have been joined by Spain's Banco Santander SA (SAN.MC) and Italy's UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), these sources added.

But Black cautioned that banks were resisting writedowns that would come with selling at bargain prices.

"What is interesting it has become the flavor of the month; Europe is the place to be. I don't think they are going to be all these fire sales. The banks that have to delever there are not fools," Black said.

"I don't think that there are a lot of players who know what they are doing. There are some, clearly Lone Star is good, and Fortress (FIG.N), Oaktree and Wilbur Ross, but you are really talking about a few handfuls, and when you put that against the trillions of assets and the draconian kind of regulatory environment that is forcing this type of deleveraging, I think this will be a very fertile area over the next three years," he added. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)