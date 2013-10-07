Oct 7 U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC is considering seeking approval to raise
the limit on its new flagship fund following investor interest,
Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the
matter.
Apollo, the firm run by Leon Black, has discussed with
investors about getting permission to increase the $15 billion
limit on Apollo Investment Fund VIII LP, the people told the
agency, after some expressed interest in investing as much as
$20 billion.
Apollo had set a target of $12 billion for the fund and the
firm may leave the maximum size of the fund unchanged, the
report said.
The target amount differs from the limit, known as a hard
cap, which is the maximum amount a fund can raise if demand
exceeds the target.
Apollo has not completed raising the fund. The investors who
have already committed money need to approve a change to the
size of the pool. (link.reuters.com/tek63v)
Charles Zehren, a spokesman for Apollo at Rubenstein
Associates, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)