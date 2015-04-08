By David French and Nadia Saleem
| DUBAI, April 8
Apollo Global Management
is in talks to expand its business into the Middle East for the
first time through a joint venture with a local investment firm,
three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The move is the latest sign of interest in the region from
large Western private equity funds. They are searching for
opportunities in previously-unexplored markets due to low-yield
environments at home, as well as being drawn by increasing
wealth and favourable demographics in the Arab world.
New York-based Apollo has agreed to team up with Frontier
Management, a firm run by former senior executives of Abu
Dhabi-based The National Investor (TNI).
An application has been lodged with the regulator to open in
the Dubai International Financial Centre, the emirate's free
zone which is home to a large number of international banks, law
firms and other financial institutions, the sources added.
Apollo declined to comment. It is the world's third-largest
alternative asset manager after Blackstone Group and
Carlyle Group, and has offices in eight countries outside
the United States.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information is not public.
Under the business plan, Frontier Management will advise
Apollo on opportunities in the Middle East, with the U.S. firm
making the call on whether to invest, according to two of the
sources.
"The company is working with Apollo to fish for deals to get
them established here," said one of the sources, who works for a
local asset manager.
Those running Frontier Management include Orhan Osmansoy,
who was TNI chief executive for nine years until 2013, and Yahya
Jalil, TNI's head of private equity between 2006 and 2012.
When reached by phone, Jalil declined to comment.
While it has around $160 billion of assets under management,
Apollo has never made a Middle Eastern investment, so is likely
to join forces with other local and regional private equity
players when bidding for assets, the third source said.
This has been the established path for other Western private
equity houses, which have become increasingly active in the
Middle East in the last 18 months.
Both Blackstone and TPG Capital have closed, or are close to
finalising, their debut transactions in the region in
partnership with local investors.
(Editing by Pravin Char)