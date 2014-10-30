Oct 30 Apollo Global Management LLC reported a bigger-than-expected 91 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday as its private equity funds depreciated, in stark contrast to its peers, and the firm generated less cash from selling assets.

Economic net income after taxes was $48 million versus $550.9 million a year earlier. This translated into ENI per share of 12 cents, much lower than the analysts' average estimate of 38 cents in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Distributable earnings after taxes and related payables, which show actual cash available to pay dividends, fell to $342.7 million from $455.6 million.

Assets under management were $163.9 billion at the end of September, down from $167.5 billion at the end of June.

Apollo declared a third-quarter dividend of 73 cents a share. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)