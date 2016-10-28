(Adds performance for credit, buyout investments)
NEW YORK Oct 28 Asset manager Apollo Global
Management LLC reported stronger-than-expected
third-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets
buoyed its credit and buyout investments.
The upbeat report mirrored a broader trend of rebounding oil
prices and a steady stock market, helping most leading U.S.
buyout firms handily trump quarterly earnings estimates.
Economic net income, a key measure for U.S. private equity
firms that accounts for unrealized investment gains or losses,
totalled $230.8 million after taxes, more than double the $104
million earned a year earlier.
On a per share basis, economic net income was 58 cents,
while analysts expected 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
New York-based Apollo said credit investments, which
accounted for 71 percent of the total $189 billion managed at
the end of September, appreciated 3.9 percent in the quarter.
The gains were helped in part by a 3 percent rise in the fair
value of Apollo's investment in insurance company Athene Holding
Ltd.
Returns on buyout investments rose 2.6 percent in the
quarter, lagging the 3.3 percent gain in the broader S&P 500
index.
Despite the strong earnings, Apollo generated only
marginally more cash from a year earlier. Cash earnings stood at
$148.5 million after taxes and payables, compared with $142.6
million seen a year ago. Apollo paid a dividend of 35 cents per
share.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Jeffrey Benkoe)